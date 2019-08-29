× Woman Arrested After Dog Found With Legs ‘Rotting Off’ In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman was arrested after her dog was found with “rotting legs in Fayetteville.”

In May, Fayetteville Animal Services responded to a call about a three-legged dog at large in an open garage in Fayetteville.

According to an arrest affidavit, after arriving on the scene, it was discovered that the dog, a Papillon mix breed, actually had four legs, but was unable to use its hind legs due to them “rotting off.”

It was reported that the dog had numerous abscesses and smelled of feces, urine and rot.

After scanning the dog for a microchip, officers found the dog belonged to a woman, who told them she rehomed the dog in 2010 to Salvacion Manire Guanizo.

The affidavit states that Guanizo told officers over the phone that the dog, named Luiz, had been in bad condition for about two weeks, which she believed was due to old age.

At the officer’s request, Guanizo went to the shelter the dog was being held at. There she admitted that the dog had actually been in the bad condition for about three months. She admitted that she never reached out to a vet for care for Luiz.

Luiz was transferred to Best Friends Animal Hospital where he was euthanized, per Guanizo’s request, to relieve him of his suffering.

Guanizo was arrested for aggravated cruelty to an animal, which is a class D felony.

She is free on a $3,500 bond and is due in Washington County Circuit Court on Sept. 13.