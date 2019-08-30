Atkins Veteran Claims $230,000 In The Natural State Jackpot After Sister Prays For Big Win

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — A retired Marine Corps Veteran from Atkins, who served twice as a platoon commander in Vietnam, has claimed a $230,000 Natural State Jackpot prize.

Roy Morris purchased a Quick Pick Natural State Jackpot Ticket at Tobacco Town Shop in Atkins for the Wednesday (Aug. 28) drawing. He was told he needed to file a claim form after scanning his ticket. But, Morris was unaware of the amount he had just won.

“The ticket checker told me that I needed to file a claim form. I knew I had won more than $500 but wasn’t sure about the amount,” he said.

Morris was having problems with his truck, so he had to ask his sister Shirley to drive him to Little Rock for the claim.

“I prayed last night before our trip that Roy had won it all. He helps everyone and will give them his last dollar,” she said. “I’m so proud of my brother, and he deserves this!”

Still unaware of the amount he had won, when they finally made it to the claims center in Little Rock, Morris was told he had hit the $230,000 jackpot.

Morris says he plans on using the money to help his family and make repairs on his truck.

“To be honest, I finally got excited about my win when I realized that I could finally get my truck fixed! I have two priorities – my family and truck,” Morris chuckled. “I’m going to make my ride pretty!”