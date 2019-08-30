Authorities Arrest 24 Suspects Linked To Alleged Methamphetamine Ring In River Valley

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Van Buren police and the 12/21 Judicial Drug Task Force have arrested 24 people linked to an alleged methamphetamine ring in Crawford County.
The arrests followed a 10-month joint investigation between DTF and VBPD.
Over that span, investigators took part in undercover sales from meth, heroin and pharmaceutical dealers in the community, according to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, spokesman for Van Buren police.
Wear said Friday’s (Aug. 30) arrests netted $5,000 worth of stolen property that’s been returned to the victims.
“This is an ongoing effort to identify and arrest individuals within our community involved in distributing drugs, trafficking firearms and stealing from the hard-working families in our community,” Wear said.
“We want to thank the citizens that have called and provided information and to let each of you know that your DTF is committed to following up on the information you provide.”
Wear added that the arrests couldn’t have happened without cooperation between local law enforcement, including Arkansas State Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, Crawford County Sheriff Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Fort Smith Police Department and Sebastian County Sheriff Office.
The following suspects are accused of delivering meth, heroin or opioids:
- Charles Bandy
- Dusty Gregory
- Jose Guerrero
- Daniel Jaquez
- Jeremy Hunter
- Dakota Likens
- Cole Mitchell
- Casey Salazar
- John Paul Jones
- Casey Bates
- Rex Steward Jr.
- Michael Gunn
- Dustin Gene Brewer
- Nicole Lynn Baker
- James Chester Sivage
- Robert Allen Coats
- Aaron Cruise
- Gregory Snyder
- Nancy Gonzalez
- Austin Collins
- Jacob Jones
- Nicholas Heath Franklin
- Dakota Levi Jones
The 12/21 DTF consists of the police agencies in Crawford and Sebastian counties.