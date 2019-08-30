Authorities Arrest 24 Suspects Linked To Alleged Methamphetamine Ring In River Valley

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Van Buren police and the 12/21 Judicial Drug Task Force have arrested 24 people linked to an alleged methamphetamine ring in Crawford County.

The arrests followed a 10-month joint investigation between DTF and VBPD.

Over that span, investigators took part in undercover sales from meth, heroin and pharmaceutical dealers in the community, according to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, spokesman for Van Buren police.

Wear said Friday’s (Aug. 30) arrests netted $5,000 worth of stolen property that’s been returned to the victims.

“This is an ongoing effort to identify and arrest individuals within our community involved in distributing drugs, trafficking firearms and stealing from the hard-working families in our community,” Wear said.

“We want to thank the citizens that have called and provided information and to let each of you know that your DTF is committed to following up on the information you provide.”

Wear added that the arrests couldn’t have happened without cooperation between local law enforcement, including Arkansas State Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, Crawford County Sheriff Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Fort Smith Police Department and Sebastian County Sheriff Office.

The following suspects are accused of delivering meth, heroin or opioids:

Charles Bandy

Dusty Gregory

Jose Guerrero

Daniel Jaquez

Jeremy Hunter

Dakota Likens

Cole Mitchell

Casey Salazar

John Paul Jones

Casey Bates

Rex Steward Jr.

Michael Gunn

Dustin Gene Brewer

Nicole Lynn Baker

James Chester Sivage

Robert Allen Coats

Aaron Cruise

Gregory Snyder

Nancy Gonzalez

Austin Collins

Jacob Jones

Nicholas Heath Franklin

Dakota Levi Jones

The 12/21 DTF consists of the police agencies in Crawford and Sebastian counties.