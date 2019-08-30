Bentonville Police Officer Placed On Administrative Leave After Battery Charge

Posted 3:26 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, August 30, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with third-degree battery.

On Thursday (Aug. 29) Chris Alexander was served with a warrant for third-degree battery. He turned himself in to the Rogers Police Department.

The incident happened on January 1, 2019.

In a press release, the Bentonville Police Department stated that it will closely monitor the situation.

No other information about the case has been released at this point.

