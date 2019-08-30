Bentonville Police Officer Placed On Administrative Leave After Battery Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with third-degree battery.

On Thursday (Aug. 29) Chris Alexander was served with a warrant for third-degree battery. He turned himself in to the Rogers Police Department.

The incident happened on January 1, 2019.

In a press release, the Bentonville Police Department stated that it will closely monitor the situation.

No other information about the case has been released at this point.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.