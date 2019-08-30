Deadline Extended For Washington Co. Residents Impacted By Assessment Error

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — If you were one of the thousands of personal property owners in Washington County impacted by an assessment error, the deadline to appeal has been extended.

According to Washington County Assessor Russell Hill, the issue isn’t limited to the county, it's statewide.

Hill says earlier this year an error at the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Department (AACD) meant values provided earlier this year for assessing personal property were incorrect.

The county didn’t receive the corrected information until mid-august.

A notice was put out to nearly 84,000 people informing them of the error and giving them until Thursday (Aug. 29) to appeal.

Many didn’t receive their letter until just a few days before the deadline.

Hill said a local company was in charge of mailing out the notices.

“I haven’t had an opportunity to talk to them about why there were so many differences of dates in between getting their notices," Hill said.

"I’m still answering a lot of people who want to know why they thought their values went up."

The letter people got in the mail is a value-correction notice, not a tax increase.

Hill said there are a few cases where values went up but it usually was less than $5.

The new assessment values for 2019 will not be due for payment until 2020.

If property owners disagree with the assessment they have until Sept. 6 to appeal to the county's Board of Equalization.

All appointments for are made through the Washington County Clerk’s office by calling 479-444-1711.