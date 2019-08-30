× Fayetteville Saying Sayounara To Summer With ‘Drool In The Pool’ At Wilson Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville is celebrating the end of the “dog days of summer” with a swim party at Wilson Park Pool — one that can include furry friends.

The second-annual Drool in the Pool will be Monday (Sept. 2) from 6-8 p.m. in Wilson Park. The dog pool party will allow dogs to take a dip in the pool while owners can enjoy concessions, local food trucks and giveaways from The Canine Connections.

Prizes will be given for dogs with the smoothest swimming skills and the cutest swimsuits. All dogs must be properly socialized, have proof of current vaccinations and be spayed or neutered. A waiver must be signed to enter.

Entry fee is $10 per dog and free for the owner, with a limit of 150 dogs. More details are available here.