Hot Dog Stand Owner Steps Up To Provide A Safe Spot On Dickson Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local business owner in Fayetteville is stepping up to make sure those out on Dickson Street have a safe place to go.

Cody Yancey started his hot dog stand, Yancey's, on Dickson Street over 10 years ago. The stand draws in large crowds of college students and locals at late night hours.

With a new round of University of Arkansas students arriving on campus for the new semester, Yancey decided to take to Facebook and let parents, students, and Dickson Street go-ers all know he hopes to do more than just sell hot dogs.

Yancey said his stand once served the purpose of funding his college education, but now that he has gotten older and started a family he sees a new purpose for his little corner of the lively bar street.

"I do see it at night," Yancey said. "Ten years of doing this I've helped people at the end of the night if they need help. Sometimes its just simple things like calling a cab or charging their phone for a minute so they can find their friends. Sometimes more serious stuff like alcohol poisoning or overdoses."

Yancey said whether you buy a hot dog or no he wants people to know he is there to help.

"A part of me is the parental side," Yancey said. "I have two young kids and with them eventually growing up I see these young kids that are coming on Dickson Street for you first time... I feel like a bit of a father figure to some of them after being here so long."

Morgan McGill is a senior at the University of Arkansas and she said her friends love ending their night with a Yancey's hot dog. McGill said after seeing Yancey's post on Facebook she said it's comforting to know someone is watching out for her.

"It is harder when your kids turn 21 and they're going to the bars with their friends, but it's nice knowing that where something could be potentially dangerous there is someone looking out for all the college students," McGill said. "He is like a parent away from home."

Yancey's is open from 9 p.m. to around 3 a.m., but the Yancey says he will sometimes set up early on game days for Razorback fans.