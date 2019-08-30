Inspection Date Set For Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Alcoholic Beverage Control has set an inspection date for the second medical marijuana dispensary in Fayetteville.

ABC agents will be inspecting Acanza in Fayetteville on Sept. 5. It is unknown at this time when it will be open.

Since the first Arkansas dispensary opened in May 2019, there have been more than 1,000 pounds of medical marijuana sold, totaling about $7.14 million in sales.

Since Releaf Center in Bentonville opened on Aug. 7, it has sold just over 77 pounds. The Source in Bentonville opened on Aug. 15 and has sold just over 30 pounds of medical marijuana so far.

The following are totals for other dispensaries in the state.