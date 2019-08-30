× Kirkland’s Recalls Chests Of Drawers On Concerns They Could Tip Over And Entrap Children

(KFSM) — Kirkland’s has recalled two versions of a chest of drawers on concerns it could tip over and entrap someone, particularly pets and small children.

Kirkland’s says the chests are unstable if not anchored to a wall, “posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.”

The chests don’t comply with performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard, the notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states.

The recall involves the model with five mirrored drawers and a black wash finish and has an SKU number of 177373. The Camille chest has six drawers and a cream-colored, distressed finish. Its SKU number is 145191.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled chests and place them in a room away from children. They can return the chests to a Kirkland’s store and receive a refund or contact Kirkland’s to receive a free tip-over restraint kit, as well a schedule a one-time, free, in-home installation of the kit.

The products were sold nationwide at Kirkland’s from January 2016 through May 2019 for about $200.