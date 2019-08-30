Man Found Passed Out In Car With Child In Back Seat In Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY (KFSM) — A man was arrested after deputies found him slumped over in his car with a child in the back seat.

Deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office say they found Tyler Eastman slumped over the steering wheel of his car on Aug. 25.

Deputies say that through the rolled down drivers window, it took them two minutes to shake Eastman awake.

According to a press release, the heat in the vehicle was set on the highest setting and the fan was blowing at a high speed, causing the child in the back seat to sweat profusely.

The child was picked up by a relative and DHS was notified of the situation.

After a sobriety test, it was found that Eastman was under the influence of intoxicants.

In the vehicle, deputies found heroin, Xanax, marijuana, smoking paraphernalia and straws.

Eastman was taken to the Wagoner County Detention Center and charged with DUI, child endangerment, possession of heroin, possession of Xanax and possession of paraphernalia.

He is out on a $3,500 bond.