PREVIEW: Play For Team Luke Tennis Event Returns To Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - Once again, Fort Smith is set to host the Play For Team Luke Tennis Event. The day-long charity fundraiser, auction and clinic raises awareness and money for children with brain injuries.

In the past, the event has landed former professional tennis players like Jimmy Arias & Nick Bolliteri (2016), Andy Roddick & Mark Knowles (2017) and Andre Agassi last year.

And in its fourth year, two current tour pros in Americans John Isner and Danielle Collins will be in attendance.

Bobby Banck is the Vice President of the Team Luke Hope for Minds Foundation and tennis pro at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith, and talks about the 2019 edition of Play for Team Luke in the video above.