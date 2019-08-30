× Rainy Weather Forces Last-Minute Move Of One Hog Call Events

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Rainy weather has forced the locations of the One Hog Call events in Fayetteville indoors.

The events will now be held in the Pryor Center (1 E. Center St.) on the Fayetteville Square and in the Arkansas Union Ballroom on the University of Arkansas campus. The One Hog Call will still take place at 1 p.m.

The One Hog Call at the Pryor Center will kick off with pre-call activities starting at 12:30 p.m. and will include free food, prize pack drawings and appearances by the Razorback Spirit Squads and the Best in Sight and Sound Band. Free parking is available in the Town Center parking garage.

Mike Neighbors, the Arkansas Head Women’s Basketball Coach, will lead the One Hog Call.

In the Union ballroom, festivities will start at 12:30 p.m. with free food, music by DJ Derrick and appearances by the Razorback Spirit Squads and the Best in Sight and Sound Band.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz and Associated Student Government President Jared Pinkerton will lead the One Hog Call.

A third event will take place at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.