Razorback Fans Start Filling Road Hog Park Ahead Of 2019 Kickoff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Razorbacks fans have already started celebrating the 2019 football season -- kicking off the pre-game tailgate at the RV park just down the road from Razorback Stadium.

Road Hog Park started filling up earlier this week, but it’s not your typical RV park, it’s a community where fans come together to share their love for the razorbacks.

“We enjoy the festivities they have here because there is something going on just about all the time,” said Carthel Clark.

This is the fourth season Janie and Carthel Clark have been staying in their RV at Road Hog Park, but they’ve been coming to razorback games for decades.

“We’ve met people here and then we go travel with them and maybe go spend the winter in South Padre or somewhere and we all get together down there. So, it’s just like a big family and we totally enjoy it,” he said.

Mary and Bob Christians have been part of road hog park for more than a decade.

“We leave our RV up here all season and then drive up from Hot Springs Village on Thursdays and enjoy all the comradery that’s here,” they said.

Over the years the Christians moved up to a spot with a big deck next to friends they made when they were at their first spot down the hill.

“We just love them and now we go visit them in Sheridan, they come visit us and have dinner with us in Hot Springs, so we’ve become really good friends from making friends here,” they said.

Those friends are Joan and Bobby Pierce, who said they're excited to see the boys take the field tomorrow afternoon.

"Woo Pig. I think we got some kids that are going to get out there and play ball, I really do. The coach, I like his enthusiasm, I like what he’s doing with the kids and he’s recruiting hard and that’s what I like. We got a bunch of good ones coming on and I think it’s going to be good,” they said.

The residents at Road Hog Park are having a cookout tonight thanks to Camping World.