Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday with a weak area of instability moving in from the west to the east. Overall, the number of showers will be fewer than what we've experienced as of late.

Rain chances will end slowly on Saturday with a mostly cloudy start to Sunday. Highs should also be climbing back into the upper 80s across most of the area.

Sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon and should continue into the upcoming holiday on Monday.

-Garrett