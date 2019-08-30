× Storms Knock Out Power Again To Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Mere hours after Carroll Electric announced all its customers were back online after three days in the dark, storms knocked out power to much of northern Benton County once again.

Severe storms Monday night knocked out power to more than 10,000 Carroll Electric customers in Benton County. After three days and work from more than 200 linemen, the utility announced at 9:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 29) that power had been fully restored.

It didn’t last long.

A line of storms blew through the county early Friday morning (Aug. 30) and knocked out power once again. As of 5:30 a.m., the utility was reporting 878 without power across northern Benton County, with the largest outage in the Gravette area, where 771 were without power there.

The map did not indicate when power would be restored.