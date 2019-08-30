Storms Move Through Region Just In Time For Rush Hour

Posted 7:49 am, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, August 30, 2019

LOWELL, Ark (KFSM)— Early morning showers moved through Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will continue through the morning.

A massive line of storms brought lightning, wind and heavy rain to the area just before and during morning rush.

Power was knocked out in Benton County only hours after it had been restored. Power had been out for three days after storms blew down power lines and trees Monday night, but Carroll Electric had announced power was back up late Thursday.

Friday morning, it went down again for about 1,000 customers about 5:30 a.m. But by 7:45 a.m., those numbers were down to 39.

Storms also brought accidents on Interstate 49, including one that briefly blocked lanes near Garland Avenue.

Some tips for driving in the rain: turn on your windshield wipers and lights, avoid heavy breaking, watch out for standing water and let off the gas if you do hydroplane.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.