Teas Sold Through Amazon Recalled For Potential Salmonella Contamination

(KFSM) — Mountain Mel’s Essential Goods is recalling three teas because of potential salmonella contamination.

The Milk Lady’s Tea (LOT #ML6271950), Peaceful Baby Herbal Tea (LOT #PB781950) and Diges-Teas Herbal Tea (LOT #DT7619100) are being recalled because the teas were made with recalled fennel seed supplied and recalled by Mountain Rose Herbs in Oregon.

The teas were distributed nationwide through Amazon.com and Mountainmels.com, as well as Azure Standard, from June 27-July 20 of this year. The “best by” dates on the teas are listed as “7/2021.” The loose-leaf teas come in tall, metal containers.

Those who have purchased the teas being recalled are asked to take a photo of the product and lot label and email that to info@mountainmels.com for a full refund. Customers with questions can also send them to the same email address.

More information on the recall is available on the FDA website.