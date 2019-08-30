× Young Live Stock Shower Bounces Back After Storms Cause Barn to Collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Madison County Fair is in full swing and despite all the downpours this week, the weather didn’t rain on one young livestock showers week.

Ryder Treat, 8, is showing rabbits, ducks, chickens and goats at the fair this week.

He says the lowest he has placed so far is third place. He’s received first place, best in show and grand champion.

“He’s done really good, he’s had a champion rabbit, he’s had two grand champion ducks, a best of show chicken and three best overall in their species,” said Ryder’s mom, Myle Meyers.

Ryder says winning all week has made it that much more fun.

“It’s grand champion! It’s better than first place, it feels good,” Ryder said.

Despite having a good week of showing, the storms earlier in the week devastated Ryder.

The storms knocked a tree onto his rabbit and chicken barns, causing them to collapse.

“It got Ryder’s rabbit and chicken barn and he took it pretty hard,” Meyers said.

Luckily, most of the animals were at the fairgrounds, but some of his chickens were in the barn when it collapsed.

The family says they are making the best of it and having fun. Meyers says they will be rebuilding the barns soon.

“We’re having a blast. If it wasn’t fun and educational, we wouldn’t be here,” Meyers said.

The last day of the Madison County Fair is Saturday (Aug. 31).