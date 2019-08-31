30 People Shot In Texas, 2 People Confirmed Dead, Suspect Still Sought By Police

UPDATE: Midland Police have confirmed one of the shooters has been shot and killed.

TEXAS (KFSM) — 30 people have been shot in Texas between Odessa and Midland, according to CBS News. Police say two suspects are responsible for the shootings. One suspect has been taken into custody in Midland, according to CBS 7 out of Odessa.

CBS reports that 10 people were shot in Midland, and another 20 were shot in Odessa.

Midland Police put the following statement on social media:

Update* We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.

According to CBS 7, a Texas state trooper and an Odessa officer were among the victims that were shot.

The AP states one of the shooters hijacked a mail truck in Odessa and started shooting people at random.

Two people have been confirmed dead, according to Midland Mayor Jerry Morales.

CBS News reports President Trump has been briefed on the ongoing active shooting situation in Odessa and Midland.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.