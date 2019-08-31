Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Crashing Into Construction Equipment In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital via helicopter after crashing into a piece of construction equipment Saturday (Aug. 31) in Rogers, according to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

The crash occurred at South Bellview Road and West Pleasant Grove Road.

The driver in the crash was extricated from the vehicle by the jaws of life. The person is reported to have serious injuries, according to Jenkins.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

What caused the crash is under investigation.

