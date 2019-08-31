Football Friday Night Scoreboard

Game Day Blog: The Long Wait Is Almost Over

Posted 10:56 am, August 31, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s been 281 days since Arkansas last took the field for a real game. That’s 281 times the players, coaches, fans, everyone had to wake up and remember the last time the Razorbacks played, they finished the season 2-10.

Today will be the first big step in erasing that memory as Arkansas hosts Portland State at 3 p.m. Be sure to stay locked into the 5NEWS Game Day Blog as @5NEWSBobby will have you covered all day long with updates, analysis and everything you need to know about the season opener.

