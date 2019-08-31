Heat, Humidity, And Sunshine Lock In

Nice weather is here for the weekend but more hot weather is heading towards the Ozarks. Strong high pressure will return by Monday, Labor Day, bringing back a bubble of heat, humidity, and sunshine next week. Rain chances will be greatly reduced.

VIDEO FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY

Conditions should remain calm tonight with mostly clear skies. There may be a few passing high cirrus clouds here and there. Temperatures should dip into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s in Northwest Arkansas and low 90s throughout the River Valley.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST

Overall cloud activity will reduce in Arkansas and Oklahoma for the rest of the Labor Day Weekend. Lots of sunshine and warm weather is expected.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure will be building throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week. Temperatures should warm more solidly into the 90s with the humidity increasing a bit as well.

Dew points should settle in the low 70s, keeping things muggy the next several days.

-Matt