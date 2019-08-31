× Hogs Unimpressive In Season Opening Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The second season of Chad Morris era is off to a hot start. Sort of.

Arkansas took down Portland State 20-13 to open up the season in a game where the Hogs lead every category of the stat sheet but struggled to find the endzone.

In a slow offensive game, Devwah Whaley broke the field goal streak snagging the first Razorback touchdown in the 2019 season to give Arkansas an early 10-3 lead in the first quarter.

Rakeem Boyd was the only other player to see the endzone in the matchup when he rushed two yards in the third quarter to extend the Hogs lead 16-7.

Portland State made things interesting with less than five minutes left when Jalani Eason threw a 32-yard pass to Char Taumoepeau and made it a one-score game. The Hogs were able to close out and seal the win.

Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel both saw playing time at quarterback. Hicks went 14-29 for 143 yards, while Starkel was 4-5 for 48 yards and an interception.

Rakeem Boyd was the most impressive part of the Arkansas offense, rushing 114 yards on 18 attempts. He also added 22 receiving yards.

Kamren Curl was the defensive star, racking up five tackles including two sacks and an interception in the first half that gave Arkansas momentum. Jacques McClellion also had a pick in the second half, while Sosa Agim and Bumper Pool lead the team in total tackles with six a piece – including two sacks for Agim.

Arkansas hits the road next week for a conference matchup against Ole Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM.