Latest On Hurricane Dorian: Major Storm But Landfall Unclear

*As of 6PM Saturday, August 31, 2019*

CATEGORY: 4

The system is slowing down as it nears Florida. Upper level winds are wanting to steer the hurricane towards the northwest, so the storm has to slow down before it turns. Devastating impacts are expected for the Bahamas. The latest data shows that Dorian may stay just offshore of the Space Coast, but could make landfall in the Carolinas by the middle of next week. The impacts will be felt the entire time along the coast of Florida as it rides north, including high surf, storm surge, high winds, and heavy rainfall for several hours. The forecast will continue to change with more information.

CURRENT PROJECTED PATH

This system will not affect Arkansas and Oklahoma as winds steer Dorian to stay along the Atlantic Coast.

-5NEWS Weather