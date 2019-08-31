Football Friday Night Scoreboard

Man Found Dead On Front Porch After Fatal Arkansas Shooting

Posted 11:22 am, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, August 31, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say a man discovered on the front porch of a residence with gunshot wounds has died.

Little Rock Police Officer Eric Barnes says the shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the man had been shot several times and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Barnes says at least one witness told investigators that the man was shot in a drive-by shooting. A 911 caller reported hearing several shots, but Barnes says police are still investigating.

The victim was not immediately identified pending notification of his family. No information about suspects or a motive was immediately released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.