RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (THV11) — According to the River Valley Food Bank’s Facebook page, they will be closing their doors on Friday, September 20 due to a lack of funding. The food bank is located on 880 Tyler Road in Russellville.

The food bank says in the post,” because of lack of funding we cannot pay our bills.” They do have a Go Fund Me donation account open.

The River Valley Food Bank has been open for 16 years.

To donate to the River Valley Food Bank Go Fund Me, click here.