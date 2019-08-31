WATCH: Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SATURDAY

Temperatures will be comfortable in the morning, then climbs into the 80s by the afternoon. Overall, the humidity will be present, but it won't be as high as last week.

Rain chances will be highest on Saturday, then quickly wind down for the rest of the weekend. Scattered rain will move in after lunchtime with chances throughout the afternoon. It won't be a major washout, but you may run into a splash-and-dash shower.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

Rain chances continue to go down for Sunday and even more on Monday. It'll be great weather to head outside! Expect the sun to peak out more. Temperatures will be in the 80s with a light breeze.

Most of the week ahead looks pleasant, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

-Sabrina