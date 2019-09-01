Arkansas smoking age rises to 21, teens turning 19 by end of the year not impacted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — A new law that raises the smoking age to 21 in Arkansas is now in effect.

Arkansas joins 17 other states in the U.S. with a minimum smoking age of 21.

The new law impacts the sale of cigarettes, cigarette lighters, cigars, e-cigs and any nicotine device.

The minimum age will rise to 21 by the end of 2021. However, there are a few exceptions. If an individual turns 19 before December 31, 2019, or is in the military, they can still purchase tobacco products.

The Arkansas Department of Health supports this change in hopes this law helps in the fight of nicotine addiction.