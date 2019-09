At the 7am Sunday update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded the intensity of Hurricane Dorian to a Category 5. The maximum sustained winds are 160 mph. This surpasses a Category 4 hurricane by 4 mph.

The track of Dorian has it impacting the Bahamas on Sunday, before it grazes the southeast U.S. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are still possible without landfall.

Dorian will not impact Arkansas.

-Sabrina