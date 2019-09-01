Fort Smith Utilities Director Resigns, Fifth Department Head To Leave In 2019

FORT SMITH Ark. (TB&P) — Fort Smith Utilities Director Jerry Walters submitted his resignation Tuesday night (Aug. 27), making him the fifth city department head to resign this year.

Nathaniel Clark, the city’s first African American police chief, announced March 27 he was leaving the post for another police job in the Atlanta area. Clark stepped into the Fort Smith chief police job on Jan. 7, 2017. Wally Bailey, who had worked under six Fort Smith city administrators, retired in June as the city’s director of planning to become the director of planning for the City of Van Buren. Finance Director Jennifer Walker resigned July 26 to take a job in Colorado. And Aug. 13, the resignation of George Allen, director of streets and traffic control, was announced at a Fort Smith Board of Directors study session.

Walters began his stint as utilities director, heading up the department responsible for the city’s water and wastewater assets, and being a key person as the city implemented a $480 million federal consent order, April 3, 2016. He replaced former Utilities Director Steve Parke, who retired April 1, 2016.

Walters came to Fort Smith from Alexandria, Va., where he served as general engineer at the Pentagon for the United States Army. Prior to the appointment, he served as public works director at the U.S. Army base in Baumholder, Germany, for more than seven years, and previously served in capacities of director, deputy director, chief engineer or civil engineer for U.S. Army bases in San Antonio; Hanau, Germany; Yokosuka NB, Japan; Sunnyvale, Calif.; and Zaragoza, Spain.

