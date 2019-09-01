× Hogs Land 3-Star Linebacker From Bryant

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The 2020 recruiting class now sits at sixteen members after Arkansas added Catrell Wallace, a 3-star outside linebacker from Bryant. He marks the third in-state commit in the 2020 class.

@coachchadmorris @RazorbackFB #DiamondGangXX 💎💎 pic.twitter.com/jPdkwGpuZn — C a t r e l l W a l l a c e (@Catrelllwallace) September 1, 2019

Wallace ended his junior campaign racking up 79 tackles including two sacks and three blocked kicks. He also helped lead Bryant to a 27-7 win over North Little Rock in the Class 7A State Championship. He was the fourth overall prospect in the state of Arkansas.

The 6’6″ OLB joins at a time when depth at the linebacker position is crucial following the graduation of Scoota Harris.

Wallace chose Arkansas over other offers including Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Virginia, Houston, and more.