Hot And Humid Labor Day

Sunshine will continue to replace rain chances day-by-day this upcoming week as high pressure moves in. Labor Day looks hot and humid as winds pick up out of the southeast.

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY FORECAST

More sun than clouds are expected as highs reach the mid 80s and low 90s. There is a 5-10% chance for a shower.

Winds will become southeasterly on Monday, remaining light.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure is moving in, which will push out storm chances and solidify sunshine and humidity across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Temperatures will return to the 90s, staying a bit above normal.

-Matt