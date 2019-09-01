Memorial Ride Held For Fort Smith Cyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are still looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing cyclist John Mundell. In hopes of keeping the case in the public eye, his family and friends held a memorial on Sunday (Sep. 1) in his honor.

Around one hundred cyclists met in Fort Smith at Fort Chaffee for a 25-mile bike ride.

John Mundell had just moved from Fort Smith to Central Arkansas. He was riding his bike in Sherwood when a car hit him and drove away.

He died shortly after from injuries.

Since the tragedy, cyclists have come together to honor his life.

Cyclists who participated in the memorial ride in Fort Smith hope to accomplish three things.

“We want to bring honor to John. Today is about John, but also if somebody has seen the vehicle and question to contact Sherwood Police in Sherwood, Arkansas at 501-835-1425. But also a third piece of this is to promote cycling safety,” said Kimberly Mundell.

Johns wife Kimberly Mundell says she is thankful not only for their support but for their help while the search for the driver continues.

“ Several of them have reached out. They’re sharing pictures of the car that the police are looking for. They’ve just expressed support. It really is a tight-knit group, and I’m thankful for what all they’ve done,” said Kimberly Mundell.

Jimmy Mundell introduced cycling to his younger brother John years ago.

“It was our escape and our time together. It was just great to be together and the camaraderie with the club,” said Mundell.

The Mundell family hopes the story of John will bring awareness about cycling safety as well as assist police in finding the driver.

The Mundells thank everyone who has helped them through this time and say the memorial ride gives them hope.

“The support has been amazing. It’s a horrible tragedy on one side. The other side it brings out the good in people, and you see there are a lot of nice people left in this world,” said Mark Mundell.