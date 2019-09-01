Oklahoma City Zoo Hosting Event For Pygmy Hippo’s Birthday

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating the 45th birthday for their male pygmy hippo, who is also the second oldest pygmy hippo living in North American zoo populations.

Wolee, the zoo’s male pygmy hippo is turning 45 and the zoo will be celebrating on Monday.

Zoo officials say there will be a birthday surprise, including an enrichment activity for Wolee and a special sing-a-long at his habitat in the zoo’s Pachyderm Building.

Wolee has been at the zoo since 1999 and spends his days relaxing in his wallow, lounging by the pool or taking a dip in the water, zoo officials say. He also enjoys investigating pool toys and sleeping on his hay bed.

Pygmy hippos look like mini versions of their larger relative – the common hippopotamus. Pygmy hippos are currently listed as endangered and it is estimated there are around 2,000 in the wild.

Wolee’s birthday celebration is set for 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Pachyderm Building at the Oklahoma City Zoo.