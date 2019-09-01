Record Setting Rainfall In The River Valley

It’s been a tremendous year for rainfall in Fort Smith. We already broke records, and now we surpassed the previous record’s precipitation total for August.

The old highest rainfall record was set in 1890 at 10.89″. We broke that record with 11.70″ of rain recorded for this August (2019). The difference between the two is almost an inch.

That’s not the only precipitation total that stands out.

Over one year, Fort Smith typically receives around 45″ of precipitation. This is an average, with some years higher and some lower.

However, our yearly rainfall total is already above that. From January to August of 2019, the Fort Smith Regional Airport recorded 50.07″ of precipitation total.

With four months still left this year, we’ll see above average rainfall for Fort Smith in 2019.

-Sabrina