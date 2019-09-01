Starbird’s World of Rats & Riches Car Show Hosted In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Some of the most unique cars, and crazy creations, you will ever see were in Fort Smith Sunday (Sep. 1) for the Starbird's World of Rats & Riches show.

The Fort Smith Convention Center was full of eccentric, one of a kind and sometimes steampunk-themed custom hot rods.

Many people from around the country brought vehicles built from the ground up for the event.

The founder, Darryl Starbird, says his inspiration to build a vehicle that launched the show came many years ago from airplanes. His "Lil' Coffin" was on display at the event.

"I like the early days aerodynamic look," Starbird said.

You can learn more about Starbird Car Shows by clicking this link.