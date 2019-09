A lingering boundary over western Arkansas is firing a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon. The highest concentration will be in the mountains, north of I-40 and south of HWY 412.

STORM TIMELINE

Many of these showers will fade by sunset, leading to a calm, quiet night for both the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

Dry locations will continue to be warm and humid Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

-Matt