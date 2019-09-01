Suspect Captured In Crawford County After Fleeing From Trooper During Traffic Stop

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — One person has been arrested after fleeing from an Arkansas trooper during a traffic stop.

Bill Sadler, a spokesperson with Arkansas State Police, says a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle along U.S. Highway 71 in Crawford County at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday (Sep. 1).

It was believed that an individual in the vehicle had multiple criminal warrants.

While attempting to take the person into custody, the suspect got back into the vehicle and fled.

A short chase then ensued along U.S. Highway 71 and onto Down Jones Road.

The suspect then fled on foot from the vehicle and was apprehended by state police.

An investigation is ongoing into the chain of events that led up to the apprehension, Sadler says.

The suspect’s identity has not been released by police at this time.

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to help state police capture the suspect.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.