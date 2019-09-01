WATCH: First Day Of September Feels Like Summer

We’re starting the month of September with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, with everyone in the 80s. It will also be muggy, so heat indices will be in the 90s.

Isolated rain showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. This is mainly in higher terrain areas, such as the Boston Mountains and the Ouachitas.

Dried, sunnier, and warmer weather is expected for Labor Day. The rest of the week will see similar weather to Monday.

-Sabrina