What To Expect This September

Record rainfall fell across western Arkansas in August. Will the rainy pattern continue into September? What can we expect temperature-wise?
RAINFALL OUTLOOK
Average rainfall is expected across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Fayetteville September Average: 4.56 inches
Fort Smith September Average: 4.05 inches
TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK
Overall the month of September should be fairly average temperature-wise. There will be warm and cold swings but current data shows that they should cancel each other out by the end of the month.
Fayetteville Average: Low 80s
Fort Smith Average: Mid 80s
SEPT STATS
-We’ll lose more than 2 minutes of daylight a day.
-Total Daylight Loss: 1hr 5min 3sec
-Matt