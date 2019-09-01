What To Expect This September

Record rainfall fell across western Arkansas in August. Will the rainy pattern continue into September? What can we expect temperature-wise?

RAINFALL OUTLOOK

Average rainfall is expected across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Fayetteville September Average: 4.56 inches

Fort Smith September Average: 4.05 inches

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Overall the month of September should be fairly average temperature-wise. There will be warm and cold swings but current data shows that they should cancel each other out by the end of the month.

Fayetteville Average: Low 80s

Fort Smith Average: Mid 80s

SEPT STATS

-We’ll lose more than 2 minutes of daylight a day.

-Total Daylight Loss: 1hr 5min 3sec

-Matt