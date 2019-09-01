What To Expect This September

Posted 9:25 pm, September 1, 2019, by

Record rainfall fell across western Arkansas in August. Will the rainy pattern continue into September? What can we expect temperature-wise?

RAINFALL OUTLOOK

Average rainfall is expected across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Fayetteville September Average:  4.56 inches

Fort Smith September Average:  4.05 inches

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Overall the month of September should be fairly average temperature-wise. There will be warm and cold swings but current data shows that they should cancel each other out by the end of the month.

Fayetteville Average:  Low 80s

Fort Smith Average:  Mid 80s

SEPT STATS

-We’ll lose more than 2 minutes of daylight a day.

-Total Daylight Loss:  1hr 5min 3sec

-Matt

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.