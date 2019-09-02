Army Golden Knights’ Pass Baton To Grieving Family

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — They fell from the sky in honor of our heroes.

The Army’s Golden Knights passed the baton to a family that has been grieving for the last five decades, but on Monday, that family couldn’t stop smiling.

John Petric Jr. was only four when his father died.

“This parachute badge is one of my father’s,” Petric said.

His father, John Petric Sr. was killed during combat and left behind his three kids and wife.

“He pulled three of his men off the flight line, because they were injured, and then moments later, he was killed,” Petric’s widow, Linda Petric said.

Petric Sr. was the first assigned pilot for the Golden Knights.

His family attended a show in 1963.

On Monday, Petric’s family had the opportunity to meet the current Golden Knights.

After their performance during the Air Show, they honored Petric by giving his family the baton they used during the show.