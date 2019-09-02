Coast Guard Responds To A Boat On Fire Off Santa Cruz With At Least 34 On Board

(CNN) — Authorities are rescuing passengers from a 75-foot boat that caught on fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, the US Coast Guard told CNN Monday.

The Coast Guard Los Angeles said, “there were 34 people on board and the Coast Guard has rescued five.” It was not immediately clear if those five were included in the 34 total.

“A group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers,” the Coast Guard tweeted Monday morning.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are responding.