× Dorian Gerald Suffers Season-Ending Injury

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It only took one half of football for Dorian Gerald to see his season come to an end.

In the Razorback’ season-opening win over Portland State on Saturday, Coach Chad Morris confirmed that the defensive end strained an artery in his neck and will not play for the rest of the 2019 season.

Coach Morris added that he will be in the hospital for the next day or two on blood thinners and commented on the strangeness of the injury.

i’m done for the year! it isn’t a career ending injury, but it definitely is an injury that my coaches and family want me to watch carefully i’ll redshirt this year and ill be back next year stronger than ever!! #WPS 🖤 — Dorian Gerald (@dorianmgerald) September 2, 2019

Coach Morris also commented that it was too early to tell if the injury would be career-ending, but Gerald tweeted that he plans to use a redshirt and return next season.

Gerald won the starting position after transferring from a junior college.

Jamario Bell was listed on the depth chart to fill in for Gerald against Ole Miss.