Heat And Humidity Continue To Build

The weather story is: heat, humidity, and sunshine. This pattern will last the rest of the work week. The next chance for relief arrives by the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

*coming soon*

TUESDAY FORECAST

Highs will breach the 90-degree mark. It will feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees.

WEATHER SETUP

High pressure continues to build across the southern Plains, canceling storm chances and bringing up the heat and humidity.

Some relief may arrive by Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will be moving south however it is still questionable how far south it will be able to trek. If it parks just north of Arkansas, the heat will continue. If it’s able to swing through, cooler temperatures will be likely by the weekend.

-Matt