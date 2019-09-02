× Longtime Fan Undergoing Cancer Treatments At UAMS Surprised By Visit From Weird Al Yankovic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — A longtime fan was too ill to make it to see Weird Al Yankovic perform at Verizon Arena on Sunday…so Weird Al came to him.

Lonnie Craig is undergoing treatments for cancer at UAMS hospital in Little Rock, not far from Verizon Arena, the site of Weird Al’s concert Sunday night (Sept. 1).

Lonnie Craig’s sister Julia posted on Twitter about her brother’s inability to attend the concert, despite being a longtime fan of the musician and comedian.

With the help of UAMS, the connection was made and Weird Al showed up to meet his longtime fan.

