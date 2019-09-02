× Nashville School Bans ‘Harry Potter’ Series Because Of Rick Of Conjuring ‘Evil Spirits’

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – A Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee has banned the “Harry Potter” book series because the school’s pastor and superintendent says there is a risk of “conjuring evil spirits.”

The word went out to parents in an email from Rev. Dan Reehil of Saint Edwards Catholic School parish, the Tennessean reports.

“These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception. The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text,” the email states.

Reehil goes on to say in the email that he consulted several exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.

Harry Potter is a series of fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling about a young wizard and his friends.