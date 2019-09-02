Oklahoma Man Facing Charge For Cupcake Incident

Photo courtesy of MGN Images

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked someone with a pastry.

Officials say 31-year-old Trevor Pearson is accused of throwing a cupcake at a man, which hit him in the face.

Investigators say the incident happened in May, but charges have just been filed.

The affidavit states that Pearson was the passenger in a car that was heading into a construction zone along I-35 in Garvin County. As the driver began to slow down due to a narrowing lane, another driver sped past her and someone inside flipped her off.

Investigators say Pearson threw a cupcake at the other driver, hitting him in the face. Although he wasn’t injured, the other driver wanted to press charges.

