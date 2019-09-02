Two Intersections In Fayetteville Become All-Way Stops Starting Sept. 3
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two intersections in Fayetteville will change to all-way stops starting Tuesday (Sept. 3).
The first is located at North West Avenue and West Spring Street downtown. With the completion of the new TheatreSquared building, city officials determined an all-way stop would increase safety for all users. Plaques for the all-way stop will be installed on stop signs at the intersection starting Tuesday.
The second is at the T-intersection at the end of the new East 10th Street in Fayetteville near Walker Park.
East 10th Street was recently completed and creates at T-intersection with South Washington Avenue. An all-way stop will be created at the intersection starting Tuesday.
The city wants to remind drivers of the rules for all all-way stop.
- The first vehicle to approach an intersection is the first to proceed following a complete stop If two vehicles approach simultaneously, the vehicle on the left must yield to the vehicle on the right.
- Drivers must use turn signals 100 feet prior to the intersection.
- Pedestrians always have the right of way in crosswalks. If there are no marked crosswalks, vehicles have the right of way with caution to pedestrians.
- Cyclists have the same right of way as pedestrians if they dismount and walk their bicycles at the intersection.