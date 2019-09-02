× Two Intersections In Fayetteville Become All-Way Stops Starting Sept. 3

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two intersections in Fayetteville will change to all-way stops starting Tuesday (Sept. 3).

The first is located at North West Avenue and West Spring Street downtown. With the completion of the new TheatreSquared building, city officials determined an all-way stop would increase safety for all users. Plaques for the all-way stop will be installed on stop signs at the intersection starting Tuesday.

The second is at the T-intersection at the end of the new East 10th Street in Fayetteville near Walker Park.

East 10th Street was recently completed and creates at T-intersection with South Washington Avenue. An all-way stop will be created at the intersection starting Tuesday.

The city wants to remind drivers of the rules for all all-way stop.