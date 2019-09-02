× UA Student Reports Early Morning Sexual Assault Took Place In Residence Hall

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Police reported a sexual assault took place in a residence hall early Monday morning.

A student reported a sexual assault in Holcombe Hall, located on Garland Avenue on the UA campus, at 1:37 a.m.

According to the University Police, someone entered the student’s room at 1:17 a.m. and committed a sexual assault. because the lights were off, she was not able to get a good look at the suspect, she told police.

The student described her assailant as a white male around six feet tall.

Students are being encouraged to lock their doors when in the residence halls and to lock their vehicles when inside of them. They are also encouraged to walk in pairs or groups and to avoid walking alone at night.

Counselors will be available at the Pat Walker Health Center for those impacted or wanting more information, the alert said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police at (479) 575-2222.