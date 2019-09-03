× Affidavit: Witnesses Report Restrained Man Struck In Face By Bentonville Officer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — New details were released Tuesday in the case of a Bentonville Police officer charged with third-degree battery.

Chris Alexander has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with third-degree battery on Aug. 29. He turned himself in to police and was released.

The incident that led to the arrest happened on January 1, 2019.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses at Mercy Hospital in Rogers saw Alexander strike a man in the face after the man had become combative and had to be restrained. Witnesses said after the man was struck, he “was bleeding from the nose and mouth area,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit said Alexander escorted the male patient to the hospital’s emergency room at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The man became combative while there and had to be restrained. The man kept screaming and tried to spit and stand up and was placed in a four-point restraint. Alexander tried to calm the man, but struck him in the face after the man was restrained, witnesses said.

Third-degree battery is a class A misdemeanor.

The Bentonville Police Department said in a previous news release that it will closely monitor the situation.